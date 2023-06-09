Adani Ent to grow 10 crores trees by 2030 as part of ESG pledge

The Adani Group released a compendium of its ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) FY23 performance, which says the group companies are “committed to sustainable growth”.

Adani group’s flagship company Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) says it has pledged to grow 10 crores trees by 2030, which it says is the “largest 1t.org pledge” in India so far and among the most ambitious corporate pledges globally.

The company says there has been a 44% reduction in operational emissions in Adani Airports.

Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd (APSEZ) is also targeting a “100% renewable energy mix” in the electricity consumption: along with a 50% reduction in energy intensity and a 60% reduction in emission intensity by FY25, Adani group says in a statement.

Additionally, APZEZ was ranked 10 out of 297 companies in the ‘Global Transportation & Transportation Infra sector’ in S&P global corporate sustainability assessment.

The conglomerate’s green energy unit AGEL was certified ‘water positive’ by DNV for FY23, way ahead of its FY25 target, says the company, adding that it was conferred with the ‘Platinum Environment Award by Grow Care India’.

Adani Power Ltd (APL), the largest private thermal power producer in India, scored 3.5/5 in the FTSE ESG rating, says the company, adding that it is much higher than the world utilities average score of 2.7/5.

Adani Total Gas Ltd (ATGL) says it has completed a water audit completed in 58 sites of ATGL and is on track to become water positive in the coming years with a focus on water consumption, meters, and rainwater harvesting.

Besides, Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL) has also achieved a 30.04% renewable power mix in its subsidiary and leading distribution company Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd (AEML). “It targets 60% share of renewable power procurement by FY27 and has already achieved “Net Water Positive’’ status for 30 substations and 7 TL clusters under UNSDG 6,” the statement adds.

It has a rooftop solar capacity of 870 kW installed in 50 sites, and a captive solar plant is being explored in FY23-24. ATGL has also set up Adani Total Energies E-Mobility Limited (ATEEL) for an e-mobility initiative to set up EV charging stations, the statement says, adding that it has set up 104 charging points and is on track to install 4,000+ EV charging points by 2024.The company’s cement unit Ambuja Cements Ltd’s TSR (Thermal Substitution Rate) has been improved from 6.62% during Jan 2022-Mar 2022 to 7.34% during January 23-March 2023 by maximising the usage of alternative fuels and launching of “Geoclean”.

Adani Wilmar Ltd (AWL) has also done solar power implementation at 8 plants out of 23 own units. It is the first one in the sector to introduce recyclable packaging with 98% of packaging being recyclable.