“India embraced technology to revolutionise governance and uplift service delivery” – Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi today shared articles, videos, graphics and information on ‘9 years of tech for growth’.
The Prime Minister tweeted :
“India embraced technology to revolutionise governance and uplift service delivery. Technology has brought efficiency and convenience to the lives of people. It also enhanced efforts to build a digitally empowered India. #9YearsOfTechForGrowth”
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi today shared articles, videos, graphics and information on ‘9 years of tech for growth’.