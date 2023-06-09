NationalTop News

“India embraced technology to revolutionise governance and uplift service delivery” – Prime Minister Narendra Modi

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi today shared articles, videos, graphics and information on ‘9 years of tech for growth’.

The Prime Minister tweeted :

“India embraced technology to revolutionise governance and uplift service delivery. Technology has brought efficiency and convenience to the lives of people. It also enhanced efforts to build a digitally empowered India. #9YearsOfTechForGrowth”

