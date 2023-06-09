PM Modi & Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman review bilateral cooperation; discuss ways to bolster relations in connectivity, energy & defence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman yesterday reviewed bilateral cooperation and discussed ways to bolster relations in connectivity, energy, and defence.

Prime Minister Modi had a telephone conversation yesterday with the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. The leaders reviewed a number of issues of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on various multilateral and global issues of mutual interest.

Mr. Modi thanked Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for Saudi Arabia’s excellent support during the evacuation of Indian nationals from Sudan via Jeddah in April this year. He also conveyed his best wishes for the upcoming Haj pilgrimage. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman conveyed his full support to India’s initiatives as part of its ongoing G20 Presidency and that he looks forward to his visit to India.