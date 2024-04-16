Centurion University Welcomes Pavan Jindal Ji for Skill-Integrated Education Collaboration

Bhubaneswar: Centurion University welcomed Shri Pavan Jindal Ji, Seh Sangh Chalak Haryana (RSS), on a visit to Centurion University’s Odisha and Andhra Pradesh campuses from 15th to 17th April 2024. The esteemed visit was aimed at exploring potential collaborations and initiatives in skill development, particularly focusing on skill-integrated higher education.

During the visit, Shri Pavan Jindal Ji was accompanied by Dr Mukti Kanta Mishra, President of Centurion University, Prof. Supriya Pattanayak, Vice-Chancellor of Centurion University, Odisha, Prof P K Mohanty, Vice-Chancellor of Centurion University, Andhra Pradesh, and key personnel including Ms Monalisha Ghosh and Mr Abhinav Madan.

The objective of the visit revolved around observing the skill facilities and exploring avenues for collaboration in skill-integrated higher education. Discussions centred on innovative approaches to skill development, aligning courses with practical skills, and fostering a conducive environment for skill enhancement.

Dr. Mukti Kanta Mishra, President of Centurion University, expressed his delight at hosting Shri Pavan Jindal Ji and highlighted the institution’s commitment to advancing skill development initiatives through meaningful collaborations. He remarked, “We are excited about the future collaboration of Centurion University with the Seva Sadhna and Gram Vikash Kendra, Haryana in the sector of skill-integrated higher education. Together, we aim to revolutionise skill development and empower the youth.”

Prof. Supriya Pattanayak, Vice-Chancellor of Centurion University, Odisha, emphasised the importance of integrating skills into higher education curricula to meet industry demands and bridge the gap between academia and the workforce.

Shri Pavan Jindal Ji, Seh Sangh Chalak Haryana (RSS), expressed his admiration for Centurion University and its approach to skill-integrated higher education. He said, “I am impressed by the facilities and initiatives taken by Centurion University to integrate skills into higher education. This partnership holds great potential for empowering the youth and fostering socio-economic development.” He particularly apprciated the industry-integrated production centres at the Jatni campus, the agricultural and fishery research centres, the veterinary and dairy technology facilities at the Paralakhemundi campus, and the newly launched School of Smart Agriculture at the Andhra Pradesh campus. His positive feedback reflects Centurion University’s commitment to comprehensive education and industry integration across various sectors.

Key areas of discussion included leveraging the expertise of Centurion University to enhance skill development programs, fostering partnerships with industry stakeholders, and promoting a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship among students.

The visit of Shri Pavan Jindal Ji, Seh Sangh Chalak Haryana (RSS), marks a significant step towards fostering collaborations and creating impactful initiatives in skill development and higher education. Centurion University looks forward to a fruitful partnership with RSS to advance skill-integrated education and contribute to the socio-economic development of the region.