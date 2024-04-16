Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru records the highest-ever passenger traffic with 37.5 million travellers in FY ‘24: Cargo growth soars to new heights

Out of 37.53 million passengers, 32.86 million were domestic and 4.67 million were international passengers.

Bengaluru : During FY 2023-2024, Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (KIAB / BLR Airport) witnessed the highest-ever annual passenger traffic and cargo numbers, with a total of 37.53 million passengers traversing through its terminals and 439,524 metric tonnes (MT) of cargo passing through the BLR Airport. BLR Airport catered to 32.86 million domestic passengers and 4.67 million international passengers during this period.

“As we reflect on the past financial year, it’s been a landmark period with the highest passenger and cargo figures ever recorded in our airport’s history. We’ve also seen an increase in the number of airlines as well as destinations we connect to. Our position as the No.1 Airport for processing perishable cargo for the third consecutive year highlights our steadfast commitment to advancing cargo development facilities. With the successful launch of Terminal 2 (T2) and partnerships with leading airlines and cargo operators, we are poised to solidify our position as the premier gateway to South and Central India.” said Satyaki Raghunath, Chief Operating Officer at Bangalore International Airport Limited.

Surge in Demand

In FY ‘24, with the surge in travel demand, BLR Airport emerged as the pre-eminent gateway in South India, connecting travellers to a total of 108 destinations, comprising 80 domestic and 28 international routes, thus significantly enhancing options for passengers.

The Airport also experienced a remarkable increase in air traffic movements (ATMs), with a total of 245,880 ATMs recorded during FY ‘24. Domestic ATMs saw 10% growth while international growth stood at 13% as compared to the previous financial year.

On April 29, 2023, BLR Airport recorded the highest number of passengers for FY ‘24 at 116,688, marking the busiest day since the Airport’s opening in May 2008. Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Pune were the busiest domestic destinations, while internationally, Dubai, Singapore, Doha, Bangkok, and Abu Dhabi were among the top choices for passengers.

Pax Traffic (FY 2020-2024):

FY Passenger Traffic (in Million) Highlight Dom Int Total FY 2019-2020 27.78 4.58 32.36 37.53 million pax recorded in FY24 is highest since AOD. FY 2020-2021 10.45 0.47 10.91 FY 2021-2022 15.19 1.10 16.29 FY 2022-2023 28.13 3.79 31.91 FY 2023-2024 32.86 4.67 37.53

Major Expansion:

FY ‘24 witnessed the launch of several new airlines and routes, including Air India Express, Alliance Air, and Fly91 on the domestic front, and Manta Air, Maldivian Airlines, and Thai Lion Air, contributing to enhanced international connectivity and accessibility for passengers.

Internationally, new routes to Munich, Dhaalu, Phuket and Denpasar have been introduced. Additionally, Virgin Atlantic started daily BLR-LHR flights, in the last week of March 2024. On the domestic front, BLR Airport has expanded its routes to destinations such as Salem, Shivamogga, Aurangabad, Jharsuguda, Ayodhya, Hirasar Rajkot, Nanded and Sindhudurg.

Cargo Growth:

BLR Cargo recorded a total throughput of 439,524 metric tonnes in FY ’24, reflecting a notable 7.1% increase from the preceding financial year. International tonnage reached 266,186 metric tonnes, exhibiting a 4% growth over the previous year, while domestic tonnage experienced a strong 13% rise, totaling 173,338 metric tonnes in comparison to the previous year.

In FY ‘24, BLR Cargo continued its growth momentum operating to 33 destinations, as compared to 25 destinations in FY 23. Serving as a vital gateway, BLR Cargo facilitated exports to top international destinations with significant growth in export commodities such as agri perishables, machinery parts, and pharmaceutical products. The top five destinations for exports include LEJ (Leipzig/Halle), CGN (Cologne Bonn), ORD (Chicago O’Hare), DXB (Dubai), and SIN (Singapore Changi).

Another freighter, Oman Air Cargo started operations from December 2023.

In May 2023, BLR Airport achieved a significant milestone with the successful completion of India’s most notable brownfield cargo transition. As part of this transition, the cargo terminals are now mainly managed by Menzies Aviation (Bengaluru) Private Limited (MABPL), and WFS (Bengaluru) Pvt Ltd (WFSBPL). Additionally, a new Domestic Cargo Terminal project initiated by MABPL is under progress and will be operational within the next year.

Furthermore, Air India SATS Airport Services (AISATS) has undertaken the development, financing, operation, and maintenance of a new greenfield logistics park for a period of 15 years. The 370,000 sq. ft park will feature Grade-A warehouse space with facilities like cold storage and custom bonded warehouses. These collaborative efforts between BLR Airport and its partners are aimed at boosting operational efficiency, expanding cargo handling capacity, and supporting the growth of cargo operations. BLR Airport remains committed to expanding its cargo handling capabilities, aiming to achieve a cargo handling capacity of around 1 million metric tonnes per annum by the end of the decade.