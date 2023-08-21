Bhubaneswar: Centurion University of Technology and Management, Odisha has been ranked A+ (with a score of 3.37) by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) assesses and accredits higher education institutions based on various quality parameters, including factors such as infrastructure, teaching-learning process, research, governance, and more.

This ranking is a testament to the quality standards being designed, developed and delivered by the University. The ranking is especially significant as it is the only Private University that has 3 of its 6 campuses in tribal areas. Centurion University is a multi-sector and multi campus state private skill university which is best known for nourishing an ecosystem that enables school drop outs to hone a skill and have a career pathway; and, focuses on skill integrated higher education that makes industry ready professionals. Centurion University is also a notified Skill University by Govt of Odisha and a Centre of Excellence recognised by Ministry of Skill Development, Govt of India.

It is worthwhile to acknowledge that Centurion is the first Pvt University in the India which was enacted by Government of Odisha with constituent campuses way back in 2010 which is now the mantra of NEP regarding restructuring of universities.

Centurion University’s unique model lays specific emphasis on creating sustainable livelihoods on a national scale in challenging geographies through education that results in employability and sparks entrepreneurship. It believes in Learn the World, Experience the World and Change the World while adhering to the principles and parameters of UN Sustainable Development Goals. The DNA of the University is hands on, experience based and practice oriented while ensuring accessibility, diversity, equity and inclusivity.

Centurion University conveys its deep gratitude to Ministry of Higher Education, Govt of India, Ministry of Skill Development, Govt of India, Department of Higher Education, Govt of Odisha, Department of Skill Development, Govt of Odisha, Its students, alumni, parents, faculty, staff ,Industry partners, Institution Partners and the community members.