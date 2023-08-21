Shallu Jindal Receives prestigious CSR TIMES Lifetime Achievement Award 2023

New Delhi : Renowned philanthropist and Chairperson of JSP Foundation Ms Shallu Jindal has been conferred with the coveted CSR TIMES Lifetime Achievement Award 2023 in recognition of her outstanding and enduring positive contributions to the Socio-economic development of the underprivileged and socially vulnerable through multidimensional sustainable Community development Programmes.

Ms Jindal received the award during the National CSR Summit 2023 today, held at New Delhi, from the Ambassador of Uzbekistan H.E. Mr Dilshod Akhatov, Maj. Gen. Ravindra Singh, Member National Disaster Management Authority Lt. Gen (Retd.) Syed Ata Hasnain, Executive Editor of CSR Times Sri Ravi Shankar and Editor of CSR Times Shri Harish Chander, and senior corporate leaders.

Hon’ble Minister of State (Health and Family Welfare) Shri S P S Baghel attended the programme as the Chief Guest.

Receiving the award, Smt. Jindal said, “I am extremely grateful for this recognition for my social and cultural endeavours. This platform encourages me to go back to give more”. She added, “As a country, we are growing greatly and are soon set to become the third largest economy. I see CSR as an opportunity to make this journey more inclusive and equitable”.

As the Chairperson of JSP Foundation and in her personal capacity, Smt. Shallu Jindal has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to improving the lives of millions of people across the nation.

Her tireless efforts to accelerate Quality education, healthcare, and empowerment of underprivileged sections of society have made her a beacon of hope and inspiration for many.

Her initiatives have transformed the lives of 10 million people and set a high benchmark for other corporate entities to follow in the pursuit of social good.

Under her stewardship, JSP Foundation has undertaken various high-impact sustainable community development programmes, ranging from education for the underprivileged to providing healthcare facilities in rural & tribal hinterland , women and farmer empowerment, and skill development programs and brought out lakhs of adolescent girls and malnourished children out of anaemia and malnutrition.

Ms Shallu Jindal has been stirring multi-faceted education, health and income generation programmes for more than three lakh women, farmers and girl students for empowering them with the dignity of life and enabling them to contribute to nation-building.

Besides social work, Smt. Jindal is well known as a renowned Kuchipudi danseuse and has been contributing to the promotion of Indian art and culture on a global stage. She has also served as Chairperson of National Bal Bhavan and Founder President of the Young FICCI. Ms Shallu Jindal is the Chancellor of OP Jindal University in Chhattisgarh. She has won several prestigious awards, including Golden Peacock Award at London, Mahatma Gandhi Award and Ekalavya Award by CMO Asia at Singapore.

During the Award event by CSR Times , JSP Foundation, the social arm of Jindal Steel & Power, also received the awards under two categories – Healthcare and Special Projects (Jindal Asha for rehabilitating 5000+ Children with special needs and nourishing 1200+ underprivileged and abandoned senior citizens in various Elderly Care Centres in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Delhi and UP.

JSP’s President & Group Head (CSR) Shri Prashant Hota received these two awards.