Centurion University being a part of Indian Delegation to Africa

Bhubaneswar: Centurion University of Technology and Management(CUTM), Odisha, participated as part of the CII delegation representing HIgher Educational institutions of india, in the three nations tour of Hon’ble Vice President of India (HPVI) Shri M Venkaiah Naidu to Gabon and Senegal. HVPI was accompanied by a high-level delegation including Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar and three Members of Parliament, Shri Sushil Kumar Modi (Rajya Sabha), Shri Vijay Pal Singh Tomar (Rajya Sabha) and Shri P. Ravindhranath (Lok Sabha), senior officials of Govt. of India, media and business persons.

CUTM, being the first Skill University in India had two objectives in mind for this visit, these are as below-

1- to add skilled manpower to Gabon & Senegal by offering skill development/ capacity building courses which will help in getting gainful employment and also contribute to the growth of these two countries’ economies.

2- to set up the first Maritime Education and Engineering school in Gabon with the help of GSEZ, MoE (Gabon), MoHE (Gabon), MHRD (Gabon). As Gabon is one of the Member States of International Maritime Organisations (IMO) since 1976, maritime school will help in Gabon to meet its maritime security and manpower requirements.

This visit for CUTM was a pride moment, as the part of the CII delegation team. Ms.Monalisha Ghosh, Associate Director – International Relationships and Government Partnerships participated on behalf of CUTM. During the visit Ms. Ghosh participated in the two major events of business hosted jointly by CII and chamber of commerce of Gabon and Senegal and met several potential partners in promoting education particularly in skilling. She also explored various opportunities that will help in strengthening bilateral cooperation between India and these two countries. During the visit the CII delegation including CUTM visited GSEZ, where CUTM explored opportunities with GSEZ by helping them in setting up a training centre in wood engineering.

This is one of the first universities who visited Africa in general, Gabon and Senegal in particular and seized the opportunity in furthering CUTM’s international outreach.

CUTM strongly believes that this tour will further strengthen the Indo-African relationships through creating better opportunities in higher education through integration of skill.