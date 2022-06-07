Adani Dhamra Port Celebrates World Environment Day

Dhamra: In line to the commitment of Environmental Development, Dhamra Port has taken various initiatives for the conservation and protection of our pristine environment. On the eve of World Environment Day-2022 with the theme of “Only One Earth” Dhamra port observed the World Environment Day with enthusiasm. To celebrate the day a special cleanliness drive around FCC area along with a quiz competition was conducted to celebrate the day and to create awareness among employees. Dhamra Port organized the plantation program and the award distribution ceremony to mark the occasion and attended by our Chief Executive Officer & Chief Operating Officer along with HOD’s of various departments along with employees.