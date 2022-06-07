IMD issues orange alert for severe heatwave across Northern India

New Delhi: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alert for some of the Northern parts of the country over the heatwave condition which is likely to continue till tomorrow. Talking to AIR News, Senior scientist in IMD, RK Jenamani has said, north Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and Bundelkhnad region will experience heatwave condition where the temperature will vary between 44 degree Celsius to 47 degree Celsius. Mr Jenamani said, people have been advised to take all preacution while venturing out like covering the body with cotton cloths and drinking plenty of water.