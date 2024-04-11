Centurion University Advocates for Health Rights and Community Wellness

Bhubaneswar – The School of Paramedics and Allied Health Sciences at Centurion University commemorated World Health Day 2024 with a compelling seminar themed ‘My Health, My Right.’ This event, held on April 8th, was a testament to CUTM’s commitment to raising awareness about universal access to quality healthcare, education, and essential resources.

Dignitaries from esteemed organisations graced the occasion, adding prestige and depth to the discussions. Chief Guest Dr. Mihir Kumar Mallick, Head of the Department of Management Sciences at the National Institute of Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of India, shared valuable insights into India’s healthcare progress and emphasised the importance of healthcare access for all.

Dr. Bijay Kumar Mohapatra stressed the significance of preventing non-communicable diseases and promoting overall wellness. Other notable speakers included Dr. Nilanjana Mukherjee, Managing Director of Kalinga Hospital, Bhubaneswar, who highlighted the challenges faced in healthcare manpower and urged individuals to be proactive agents of change.

Prof. Sanjay Rajpal, Country Manager at YPSOMED, engaged participants with an interactive quiz session, encouraging active participation and knowledge sharing among attendees. Students also demonstrated their creativity through captivating poster presentations and a thought-provoking play titled “The Pandemic Era,” shedding light on societal challenges during global health crises.

The event also celebrated excellence in public health, with Prof. Sunil Kumar Jha, Director of SoPAHS, being honoured with the “Six Sigma Excellence Award 2024” for his outstanding contributions to capacity building and skill enhancement in the healthcare sector.

The World Health Day celebrations at Centurion University were a resounding success, reaffirming the university’s commitment to fostering a healthier and more equitable society.