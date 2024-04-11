KABIL and CSIR-IMMT signs MoU for Technical & Knowledge cooperation for Critical Minerals

Bhubaneswar : Khanij Bidesh India Limited (KABIL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology (CSIR-IMMT) for Technical & Knowledge cooperation for Critical Minerals. The MoU was signed by Shri Sadashiv Samantaray, Director (Commercial), NALCO & CEO, KABIL and Dr. Ramanuj Narayan, Director, CSIR-IMMT, in the presence of Shri Sridhar Patra, CMD, NALCO & Chairman, KABIL, at NALCO Corporate Office in Bhubaneswar, today.

Under the MoU, KABIL will leverage the technical expertise and services of CSIR-IMMT to undertake various projects, including the design and analysis of metallurgical test work-plans, development and review of process flowsheets, and the selection of process technologies for mineral processing, beneficiation, and metal extraction. Furthermore, the agreement will also embark on joint research and facilitate the exchange of scientific information between the two entities.

Expressing his happiness at being associated with CSIR-IMMT, Shri Sridhar Patra, CMD, NALCO & Chairman, KABIL, said that this collaboration will foster a thriving environment needed for exploration of critical minerals. Advancing scientific research and technology development in the mineral and metallurgical sectors are essential to the growth and sustainability of the Indian mining industry and ultimately will play a pivotal role in meeting mineral security of the nation as well as domestic requirements, he said.

Worth mentioning that KABIL is a JV company of three Indian public sector undertakings – National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) and Mineral Exploration and Consultancy Limited (MECL), under the aegis of Ministry of Mines, Government of India. Mandate of KABIL is to identify, explore, acquire, develop, mine, process and procure critical and strategic minerals to ensure supply side assurance and mineral security of the nation for meeting domestic requirements and give a big push to Make in India initiative.