Central University Of Odisha Launches Executive MBA Programme

Koraput : Most awaited Executive MBA programme for the working executives launched by virtual mode at the Central University of Odisha (CUO), Koraput on 20 January 2021 from this academic session. The CUO in its 12th year of coming into being, has been main fountain of academic excellence in this region of Odisha. It has been adding innovative programmes keeping the aspirations of the people around this region. This programme will enhance the managerial skills of the working executives which will contribute to growth in national productivity besides meeting the expectations of the working executives. Internationally acclaimed management expert and Director, IIM Sambalpur Professor Mahadeo Jaiswal, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. He congratulated the working professionals who joined this Executive MBA Programme and said “Executive programme provides the opportunity of mastering of best management practices with integration of collaborations, experimentation and innovation which is the need of the hour.”

Prof. Ram Kumar Mishra, former Director and presently a Senior Professor of the Institute of Public Enterprises (IPE), Hyderabad was the Chief Speaker on this occasion. He said this is a new age Executive MBA and this University is best placed to use this programme for contributing towards improving socio economic climate of this relatively backward region.

Prof I. Ramabrahmam, Vice-Chancellor, Central University of Odisha, Koraput presided over the function. In his presidential address he said “this is a memorable day for the University for launching the Executive MBA programme to enhance the managerial skills of the executives working in various industries. This will enhance the productivity of the Industries ultimately boosting the GDP of the Nation.

Prof Kshiti Bhusan Das, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Central University of Odisha, Koraput spoke on the salient features of the Executive MBA programme floated by Central University of Odisha. The industry specialists from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited—Shri Debasish Deb (Former Executive Director), Shri J. M. Sahu (Executive Director) and Shri Ashutosh Mallick (General Manager ) and Shri A.B. Pradhan (General Manager, HR, MiG Complex, Nasik) gave the messages to the participants wishing them a fruitful learning and knowledge-sharing exercise Shri R.S.Das, Executive Director, M &R, National Aluminium Company, Damonjodi gave valuable message S to encourage working executives to pursue such a value-added programme.

Many eminent educationists and management experts from Xavier Institute of Management, IBCS (Siksha O Anusandhan University), Bhubaneswar, Institute of Public Enterprises (IPE), Hyderabad and professionals and practitioners from various establishments joined the inaugural programme and wished the participants an effective learning in this unique industry-academia partnership.

Dr. Minati Sahoo, HoD, Business Management gave the welcome address and Shri Ashish Kumar Roy, Academic Consultant gave vote of thanks.

Prof. Asit Kumar Das, Registrar; Prof. Sharat Kumar Palita, Dean, SBCNR; Dr. Jayant Kumar Nayak, CoE I/c. and all faculty members were present on this occasion.