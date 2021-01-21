UAIL Donates Ambulance to Rayagada Distt. Admin.

Rayagada: As a part of its CSR activity and with the objective of supporting the Rayagada Distt. Healthcare in the backdrop of Covid 19 pandemic, Utkal Alumina International Limited a unit of Hindalco Industries of Aditya Birla Grouphas donated an advance life support Ambulance to the Rayagada Distt. Administration.

ThisAdvanced life support Ambulance is equipped with all emergency equipment facilities like syringe infusion pump, transport ventilator, mouth to mouth mask, folding stretcher, Emergency kit, suction pump, two oxygen cylinder, oxygen supply pipe line, cardiac monitor etc.

A flag off ceremony on this occasion was held on 21st January 2021 at 10:00 am in the premises of District Head Quarter Hospital, Rayagada. Sri Saroj Kumar Mishra (OAS-SAG) Collector & District Magistrate,Rayagada graced the occasion as Chief Guest and Sri Vivekananda Sharma, PS (Superintendent of Police-Rayagada) as Guest of honor and flagged off the advanced life support Ambulance to serve critical patients of the Rayagada District.

During the ceremony other dignitaries of the district administrations Sri Sarat Chandra Panda(Additional District Magistrate,Rayagada, Sri Pratap Chandra Pradhan( Sub-Collector & Sub divisional Magistrate,Rayagada, Sri Tapan Kumar Rath( Sub-Divisional police Officer), Mr. MakarandaMudui, MLA Kashipuralso present and appreciate the efforts of the company for the noble cause.

MrMazharullaBeig( Unit Head) of Utkal Alumina International Limited handed over the Ambulance key with all necessary documents to Dr Artabandhu Nayak Chief District Medical Officer & Public Health Officer, Rayagada.

Speaking in the occasion MrMazharulla Beig, Unit Head of UAILexpressed that “we had provided a life support ambulance for several months to the district administration for handling Covid patients at the time when the pandemic was at its peak. In this context a need for a dedicated ambulance was felt and hence UAIL decided to donate a Critical Life support ambulance he too added that “we are committed toward the development of Rayagada District and community at large. We will always be standing with the people and administration for a holistic development of our district may it be education, health, and livelihood”.

While applauding UAIL for this noble effort, Sri Saroj Kumar Mishra (OAS-SAG) Collector & District Magistrate, Rayagadasaid, that this support of UAIL by provide an ambulance which is a mini ICU having all latest lifesaving equipment’swill certainly strengthen the health care services in the tribal populated district of Rayagada. He too added that efforts are on to make the Rayagada Distt. Headquarter hospital a Super Specialty hospital.

Other Dignitaries and Senior officials of UAILMr Rakesh Pratap Sing( Unit HR Head), Mr Siba Sankar Mahapatra,( Head CSR,R&R, Land & Liaison),Dr Arindam Ray Choudhury( Head Medical Services-Utkal Hospital), Mr Mukesh Jha ( Head Mines), Dr Lopamudra Priayadarshini ( Head Sustainability, CR & PR) ,Mr Sukanta Mahapatra ( Manager-Admin) and Mr Pitambar Behera (Manager-Liaison & Co-ordination) were present in the occasion.

