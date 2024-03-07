Central University of Odisha Kicks Off Much-Awaited University Premier League (UPL) 2023-24

Bhubaneswar: The eagerly awaited University Premier League (UPL) cricket tournament of Central University of Odisha for the Academic Session 2023-24 commenced today at the University playground on March 6, 2024. Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi, the Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor of the University, inaugurated the league, extending his best wishes to the participants and students of CUO. He highlighted that sports, exercises and health should go hand in hand and offer people all over the world the chance for healthier, happier and more productive lives.

Among the distinguished guests present were Prof. N. C. Panda, Registrar In Charge; Dr. Ramendra Kumar Parhi, Dean of Students’ Welfare; Sri Sanjaya Gantayat, Sports Consultant; and Mr. Biswajit Bhoi, Member Secretary of Sports. Prof. Panda underscored that organizing sports activities within the CUO campus aims to promote fitness among both students and faculty members. Dr. Parhi delivered the welcome address, while Mr. Bhoi extended the vote of thanks. University student anchored the event.

The UPL, scheduled from March 6 to March 12, 2024, forms part of the Fit India Week Celebration at the Central University of Odisha. Eight teams are participating in the league, with the opening match held between UG United and Business Bulls. The Vice-Chancellor and Registrar In Charge greeted the players on the ground. Faculty members, staff, and students of CUO were all in attendance to witness the exciting start of the tournament.