Central University of Odisha joins Nation-wide celebrations of the Constitution Day

Koraput: The Central University of Odisha, Koraput joined the Nation-wide celebration to observe the Samvidhan Divas (Constitution Day) on 26 November 2020 at its campus as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Education, Government of India and University Grant Commission. Teaching and non-teaching staff of the University assembled at the Conference Hall and read the Preamble of Indian Constitution led by Hon’ble President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind on live telecast by DD News.

At the very outset Prof. I. Ramabrahmam, Vice-Chancellor highlighted some of the important features of the Preamble of the Constitution of India and said the Constitution of India is one of the best Constitutions in the world. Due to the Covid19 pandemic the programme was also available both on-line and offline. Students participated in the reading of the Preamble on-line.

Along with the teaching and non-teaching staff Prof. P. Durgaprasad, Visiting Professor of Sociology, K. Kosal Rao, Finance Officer, Dr. Ramendra Kumar Parhi, DSW I/c., Dr. Kapila Khemundu, HoD Sociology, Shri Sanjeet Kumar Das and Dr. Phagunath Bhoi, Public Relation Officer were present on this occasion. Live telecast of the Constitution Day (Samvidhan Divas) function was made available in the University Campus.

Besides, a quiz competition on Constitution of India was also organized through virtual mode. 79 students participated in this competition.

As a part of the Constitutional Day Celebrations a National Webinar on ‘Indian Constitutional Dynamics: Seven Decades of Ensuring Equality and Justice’, was culminated on 16 October 2020. The Eminent Constitutional and Legal Experts Justice Ananga Kumar Patnaik, Former Judge, Supreme Court of India and Prof. R. Venkata Rao, Former Vice Chancellor, National Law School of India University, Bangalore were the Panelists and shared their profound insights in the webinar.

Related

comments