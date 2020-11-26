MCL celebrates 71st Constitution Day

Sambalpur: Employees of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), today celebrated 71st Constitution Day.

As part of celebrations, with restricted physical presence due to COVID19 pandemic, Shri O.P.Singh, Director(Technical/Operation), read out the preamble with employees at company headquarters . Director Finance Mr KR Vasudevan, Director Personnel Mr Keshav Rao and Director (Technical /Projects & Planning) Mr Baban Singh were prominent among senior officers present on the occasion.

Similar functions were held in all field establishments of the company.

