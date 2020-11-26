Sand Artist Manas Sahoo made sand animated short film on Lord Jagannath’s Nagarjuna bhesa

Puri: International Sand Artist Mr. Manas Kumar Sahoo has made a 3.30 minutes sand animated short film on the occasion of the world famous Lord Shree Jagannath’s Nagarjuna bhesa.

Shree Jagannath’s Nagarjuna bhesa is a monument to Lord Shree Krishna’s Aishwarya Leela. This rare event takes place during the six days of Panchuka which is usually a five day ritual followed during the Kartika month of Hindu calendar. The Nagarjuna bhesa is being celebrated this year i.e in 2020 after 26 years. Unfortunately the devotees are being deprived of the vision of this bhesa of Lord Shree Jagannath due to the Pandemic Corona. Sand Artist Manas Kumar Sahoo has made a small effort to meet the expectation of the devotees through his sand animation. Through his sand animated short film, he portrays every moment of the rare Nagarjuna bhesa to the devotees and makes it a public sight. It features how the Sevayats habilitate the 16 various types of weapons like banka chhuri, katari, trishula, ranjaka dani and singha and adorn the bagha nakha, kaliki phula, surjyachandra like ornaments to Lord Shree Jagannath on the Ratna Singhasana.

It took 24 hours for Mr. Manas Sahoo to make this short film.

