Central University of Odisha Conducts a Series of Activities under G20 Jan Bhagidari Programme

Sunabeda: The Central University of Odisha, on the Mandate of the Govt. of India, Ministry of Education has conducted a series of activities under the G20 Jan Bhagidari Programme to promote India’s Presidentship at G20. Nominated as Anchor Institute of Koraput, Nabarangpur and Malkangiri District, the University conducted many activities from 1st April to 22nd April, on the direction of Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi, Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of Odisha. Dr. Pradosh Kumar Rath was nominated as Nodal Officer for the CUO Anchor Institution. IIT Bhubaneswar is nominated as the Lead Institution of Odisha to conduct the events in Odisha as IIT conducted the G20 Third Working Group Summit on Education during 23-27 April 2023. The Vice-Chancellor congratulated the Nodal Officer Dr. Rath and his team for successfully conducting the series of activities during the period.

On 1st April 2023, the Vice-Chancellor formally inaugurated the G20 event by inaugurating the G20 logo in the presence of students and staff of the University. In Koraput town, the University, with the help of Jan Shikshan Sansthan, Koraput inaugurated the event by conducting a rally and procession. After the inauguration, a lot of events took place in and out of the campus of the Central University of Odisha. These activities include competitions like Essay, Elocution, Quiz, Rangoli, Face Painting and Slogan Writing competitions, Plantation Drive, Athletics Meet, Swachhata Campaign, Seminars, Workshops, food festival, and other activities. Under the Seminar activities, the University conducted two seminars on different topics in the campus. The first seminar was based on “Conservation of Biodiversity: Need of the Hour” under the Chairmanship of Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi, The Vice-Chancellor. The speakers of the Seminar were Prof. Sudhendu Mandal, Advisor, Academic and Administration, CUO, and Prof. S.P. Adhikari, former Vice-Chancellor, FM University, Balasore. The second seminar was based on “Blending Teaching and Learning through Technology”. Prof. Harekrushna Senapati, former Director of NCERT and Professor, Regional Institute of Education, Bhubaneswar was the Chief Speaker on the occasion.

The University also conducted two athletics events during the period. The University conducted the Fitness Festival during 11-12 April under the guidance of the Vice Chancellor. Important games held during the fest were Athletics, Marathon Run, Plugging Run, Yoga & Aerobics, Volleyball, faculty run, and Table Tennis tournament. This event was coordinated by Prof. Jatin Soni, former Vice-Chancellor, Swarnim Gujarat Sports University, Gandhi Nagar. During 21-22 April, the University conducted the Bharatiya Paramparik Kreeda Mahotsav, a display of traditional games which is on the verge of extinction in India. Five teams from Assam, West Bengal, and Odisha visited the University and displayed various types of traditional games and sports. It was conducted in collaboration with an eminent organization, Kreeda Bharti. The event was inaugurated by the Hon’ble Union Minister of State for Education Dr. Subash Sarkar. Apart from the above the University also conducted Youth Festival, Tribal Festival, and Food Festival during the session. The Food Festival, catering to various cuisines from millets and other local cuisines was the main attraction of the Jan Bhagidari Programme. The Union Minister Dr. Sarkar appreciated the foods prepared from Millet.

The University also conducted various events outside the campus during the period. It conducted essay competitions, athletics events, and seminars in Nabarangpur College, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri College, Malkangiri, Govt. ITI, Malkangiri, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Malkangiri, Kudumulugumma College, Malkangiri, Jan ShIkshan Sansthan, Koraput, District Medical Office, Malkangiri and other places. The events were appreciated by people all over the three districts as its purpose was to create awareness of India’s global leadership. Under the guidance of Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi, Vice-Chancellor, Central University of Odisha, the University successfully conducted the events. It was also ably assisted by other authorities of the University including Registrar Dr. Asit Kumar Das, Finance Officer Mr. K. Kosala Rao, Public Relations Officer Dr. Phagunath Bhoi, and other officials. A team comprising four students and one faculty member was deputed to IIT Bhubaneswar to represent the University at the main event, i.e. Working Group Summit on Education. They are Ragula Devender, Prakash Paraseth, Manisha Gupta and Sasmita Behera. The four members team was led by the Dean Students’ Welfare of the University Dr. Ramendra Kumar Parhi.