Indian Coast Guard brings home ten rescued fishermen from Maldivian waters

Ten Indian fishermen who were rescued from Maldivian waters have been safely brought to Visakhapatnam by Indian Coast Guard on 06 May 2023.

These fishermen had ventured into sea from Thengapatnam near Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu on 16 Apr 2023. However, their boat developed engine failure and they were adrift to Maldivian region without any help for 05 days. The fishermen were rescued by MV Furious from Maldives search & rescue region in coordination with Indian Coast Guard MRCC on 26 Apr 2023. Based on information received at Coast Guard Maritime Rescue Coordination Center (MRCC), ICGS Vigraha was dispatched to embark these rescued fishermen from the merchant vessel transiting off Campbell Bay in A&N islands.

Out of the ten fishermen, eight belong to Vizhinjam in Kerala while two are from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. Preliminary medical examination of all ten rescued fishermen was carried out on-board the Coast Guard ship and all were found to be in healthy state.