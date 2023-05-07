Business

“RINL off to a flying start in the New Financial Year –Records impressive performance on Production front in April’ 2023

By OdAdmin

RINL records it’s best performance for Any April Month, since inception with the Production of 4,19,000 Tons of Hot Metal from (a growth of 20% over corresponding period last year (CPLY) -April,2022) from 2 Blast Furnace operation, 2,02,000 tons of Hot metal from Blast furnace-1 (Godavari- A growth of 14% over CPLY), 2,18,000 tons of Hot metal from Blast furnace-2 (Krishna- a growth of 26% over CPLY), 61,000 tons of products from Structural Mill (more than 100% growth over CPLY), 1,43,000 tons of finished steel from expansion units (Wire rod mill-2, Special Bar mill & Structural Mill), 80,000 tons of high end value added steel (growth more than 100% over CPLY) is the unit wise best Performance achieved for ANY April month, since inception.

On the Technical Parameters front also, a Blast furnace productivity of 2.09 tons (of Hot Metal) /day/cum by BF Shop (both blast furnace 1 & 2 together), a Blast furnace productivity of 2.01 tons (of Hot Metal) /day/cum by Blast Furnace -1 and a Blast furnace productivity of 2.17 tons (of Hot Metal) /day/cum by Blast Furnace -2 achieved during the month of April, 2023 is the BEST performance achieved for ANY April month, since inception registering an impressive growth of 20%, 14% and 26% respectively over the corresponding period last year (CPLY-April, 2022).

 

