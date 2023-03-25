The Central Bureau of Investigation today questioned Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in the railways land-for-jobs linked case in New Delhi.

His sister and Rashtriya Janata Dal’s MP Misa Bharti were also questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in the same case today.

It has been alleged in the case that appointments were made in the Railways in return for land gifted and sold to the RJD Chief’s family when Lalu Prasad was the Railways Minister during UPA rule.