UNICEF Felicitates Winners Of ‘Jeevan Sangeet’ Radio Docudrama On Health Issues

Bhubaneswar : UNICEF, in collaboration with the Directorate of State Institute of Health & Family Welfare (SIH&FW) and All India Radio (AIR) felicitated the winners of the quiz competition conducted under the Jeevan Sangeet radio docu-drama programme in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. Twenty four winners from across Odisha were felicitated.

The Jeevan Sangeet initiative was kick-started in 2022 and a series of 10 docudramas on various health issues like immunization, tuberculosis, anemia, diarrhea and other childhood preventable diseases were broadcasted on AIR thrice a week. A quiz session was held on each of the topics for the listeners. The programme reached more than one million radio listeners across Odisha. Out of the 20,000 quiz entries received, 24 listeners were felicitated in a lucky draw system.

Congratulating the efforts of the stakeholders, Dr. Amarendranath Mohanty, Director, SIH&FW, Odisha said, “Radio plays a vital role in communicating information to a wider audience. We will be designing more such programmes on health issues which will inform, educate and entertain the people”.

Owing to the success of the first edition, Dr. Sugata Roy, Chief Of Field Office, UNICEF. Bhubaneswar announced the launch of Jeevan Sangeet 2.0 this year. “Radio is an inclusive and powerful medium and can play a major role in behavioral change. We are pleased to announce that we will soon be starting with Jeevan Sangeet 2.0 by June or July with more such content for our listeners.”

Dr. Bijay Kumar Panigrahi, Director, Family Welfare, Odisha also commended the efforts of UNICEF, AIR and the listeners for their active participation.

Dr. Tapas Kumar Patra, SEPIO, Odisha; Mr. Chiranjeebi Rautaray, Station Head, Commercial Broadcasting Services, AIR, Cuttack; Smt Pushpanjali Mishra, Joint Director, SIH&FW and Dr. Smrutijeet Pattanaik, Joint Director (Nutrition), DFW, was present among others.