Cabinet approves 4 % hike of Dearness Allowance to Central Govt employees

Central government has increased the Dearness Allowance by four per cent, taking the total to 42 per cent of the Basic Pay for central government employees and pensioners. Briefing media in New Delhi on 24th March 2023, Friday after the Cabinet meeting, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said, this will benefit over 47 lakh Central Governments employees and more than 69 lakh pensioners.

He said, Union Cabinet has given its approval to release an additional installment of Dearness Allowance to Central Governments employees and Dearness Relief to Pensioners with effect from 1st January this year. Mr Thakur said, the combine impact on the exchequer on account of both Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief will be over 12 thousand 815 crore rupees per annum. The Minister said, this increase in the Dearness Allowance is in accordance with the accepted formular which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission.