Central bank of India celebrated International Women’s Day on 8th March 2021

Mumbai: On the occasion of International Women’s Day today, Shri M V Rao, Managing Director and CEO of Central Bank of India along with Shri Alok Srivastava Executive director and other Senior Executives of the Bank personally extended a warm welcome to all the women employees working at Central Office, Chandermukhi Building . All women members irrespective of cadre were greeted with flower buds as a token of respect and appreciation.

The women employees have sincerely appreciated the good gesture of Mr. Rao one of the lady officer expressed her gratitude and said that this is the most unforgettable & precious day in our life. It was a pleasant surprise for us that our MD & CEO along with ED Sir were standing at the lobby of the bank to greet us. We are overwhelmed with joy & gratitude. Our heart is filled with an ecstatic feeling which cannot be expressed by words, with this added inspiration we will be marching forward.