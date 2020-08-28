Central Bank of India and Tata AIA Life have come forward to keep health workers safe

New Delhi: Central Bank of India, India’s one of the leading Public Sector Banks and Tata AIA Life Insurance Co Ltd (Tata AIA Life), India’s one of the leading providers of life insurance Protection solutions, have come together to support India’s COVID-19 pandemic management initiatives. As part of this commitment, both organisations have jointly donated protection gear like Face Masks, Face Shields, Sanitizers, Disposable Bedsheets, and Water Dispensers for the Mumbai city hospitals, to keep health workers safe while they treat patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking on the event, Shri Pallav Mohapatra MD & CEO Central Bank of India said,” This small act is for a noble cause and we feel all of us should do our part to help the nation fight this Pandemic. As bankers we are also a part of the essential services and it’s our responsibility to be mindful and contribute towards the wellbeing of our fellow countrymen at large”

Addressing the function, The Hon’ble Mayor of Mumbai, Smt. Kishori Pednekar explained how the model of Covid-19 Protocol helped the BMC to control the pandemic which was lauded even by WHO and other countries. She also thanked both the organizations for this noble gesture.

Commenting on the occasion, H. Venkatachalam, Executive Vice President&Chief Distribution Officer, Tata AIA Life said, “As a socially responsible organisation we believe that the role of Tata AIA life goes way beyond the transactional, to support our communities and their wellbeing.MeraDeshMeraYogdaninitiative is an extension of our customer Protection stance, specifically in support of our brave healthcare workers. We are thankful to our business partners, Central Bank of India, for this opportunity that aligns with our commitment to serve society.”

Very recently Central Bank of India in collaboration with Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co. Ltd also donated 1000 Raincoats to the Maharashtra Police to protect them from onset of brutal monsoons.

