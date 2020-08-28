Odisha: Covid fight in mission mode as UAIL’s Utkal Hospital gets a Covid Care Centre tag

Bhubaneswar: Healthcare at Tikiri in Rayagada district got a shot in the arm when the government designated Aditya Birla Group Company’s Utkal Hospital as the Covid Care Centre (CCC) and with this, expectations have soared that this medical facility will push the frontiers and set an example in the fight against the pandemic.

The hospital, set up by Utkal Alumina International Ltd (UAIL), was earlier being used for institutional quarantine and treatment of asymptomatic Covid patients and those with mild symptoms. The sense of resolve is apparent as the doctors, paramedics and support staff of Utkal Hospital gear up to shoulder this additional responsibility.

Incidentally, the hospital is equipped with 22 beds, 500 full body suits, N95 masks, three ventilators, respirators and defibrillators. That’s not all. There are two ICU beds and 22 general beds, with an ambulance on standby.

The interests of patients come first for Utkal Alumina. To make it a comfortable experience, it provides them with all necessary provisions, including hospital gowns and kits for all 17 days of their stay. That UAIL takes its job seriously is evident from the fact that all the doctors and para medical staff and the security guards who are the real Covid warriors are there on a rotation basis at the Covid centre to monitor the health status of the patients. Based on the recommendations of the doctors, the patients are prescribed medicines that lead to a speedy recovery.

The numbers on the ground tell the story. A good 50 have so far been cured and discharged from the CCC, with 22 currently undergoing treatment.

N Nagesh, the Unit head and President, UAIL, makes his point when he talks about the company’s unwavering commitment to the health and well-being of local people. And the results are showing, with UAIL providing best possible services and facilities to combat the novel coronavirus.

“This Covid Care Centre is playing a vital role in managing the pandemic at Tikiri and this will certainly be an integral part of our broader battle against the crisis to save lives. I am quite confident the CCC will set a new benchmark for others with the help of all our Covid warriors,” adds Nagesh.

Related

comments