Celebration of World Social Justice Day at CUO

Koraput: Forum for Social Justice, Central University of Odisha (CUO), Koraput in collaboration with Youth for Inclusive and Sustainable Society, University of Hyderabad organized a Webinar on ‘World Social Justice Day’ on 20th February 2021 at 5 am. The main focus of the programme was the World Social Justice Day theme for 2021 ‘A Call for Social Justice in the Digital Economy’ and to promote social justice. An eminent Political Scientist and a champion of Social Justice, Prof. E. Venkatesh, Professor, Dept. of Political Science, University of Hyderabad deliberated a lecture on the above subject as the Chief Speaker. Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of Odisha Prof. I. Ramabrahmam shared his perspectives and experience. The webinar was inaugurated by Prof. P. Durgaprasad, Visiting Professor, Department of Sociology, CUO.

Prof. Venkatesh spoke about social justice and its historical context and how social justice became part of the Indian constitution. His main focus was on the idea of Social Justice, Digital Economy and the role of the State, Market, Civil Society and Academic Institutions. At the backdrop of social justice in India, he spoke about the agrarian revolution, industrial revolution and information revolution. In his deliberation, he spoke about wealth inequality and pointed out how a small percentage of the population owns a major part of the resource in India. Emphasizing the digital divide and digital economy he discussed how the world economy, has been divided due to globalization. He said, “Globalization of capital leads to globalized inequality”

The Vice-Chancellor highlighted the micro-level intervention with a bottom-top approach. He emphasized on the policy-level intervention for reducing inequality in education, income, gender relations, and promote social justice. He shared his strategy of identification of 14 schools in 14 Blocks of Koraput as part of the University’s mission to achieve the educational goal of Aspirational Districts as stated by NITI AAYOG, Government of India.

Prof. P. Durgaprasad raised the issues of sustainable development, poverty alleviation eradication, gender inequality, employment, UN Sustainable Development Goals and to fight against all forms of discrimination. Digital Divide must be bridged was his resolve. He elaborated how Covid-19 created an increasing level of inequality in different spheres of social and economic life. Students of Central University of Odisha Mr. Niranjan Majhi, M.Phil Scholar, Mr. Maurya Teja, MA 3rd Semester, Manisha Mohapatra, MA 1st Semester of Sociology shared their views and discussed various perspectives of social justice.

The programme was coordinated by Dr. Kapila Khemundu, Assistant Professor and Head I/c., Department of Sociology, Central University of Odisha and Mr. G. Kiran the Convener of Youth for Inclusive and Sustainable Society, University of Hyderabad.

