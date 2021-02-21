Ather Energy begins retail operations in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Ather Energy, India’s first intelligent electric scooter manufacturer, officially inaugurated its newest retail outlet – Ather Space, in Hitech City, opposite Shilparamam, Madhapur, Hyderabad in association with Pride Motors. The iconic location picked for the experience centre, will cater to the evolving IT & ITES crowd of the city. The inauguration of Ather Space was led by a group of enthusiastic Ather customers who wanted to be the first ones to experience Ather Space.

The Ather 450X, India’s quickest and smartest scooter will be available to test ride and purchase at Ather Space. The experience centre is well equipped to provide a unique ownership experience along with complete service and support for the owners. Designed to be a dynamic, tactile, and interactive space, the new Ather Space will offer customers an opportunity to learn about every aspect of the vehicle and provide a complete overview of the various parts with a stripped-bare unit on display. Apart from seeing the key components of the scooter, one can learn and interact with the intelligent and connected features through a digital display.

Ather Space is designed to educate customers about electric vehicles while providing a holistic experience in an interactive space. The company inaugurated its first experience centre in Bengaluru in June 2018 and later expanded its base with a bigger experience centre in Chennai, helping customers experience the details and make an informed purchase decision. Earlier this year, Ather expanded its presence across Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmedabad. And, with the newest Experience centre opening its doors, customers in Hyderabad can now ride the Ather 450X and get an in-depth view of the product and its features before purchasing the vehicle. They can also book test ride slots on Ather Energy’s website prior to visiting the experience centre.

Ather Energy has already installed Ather Grid points in Hyderabad and has installed 12 fast-charging points, so far. These charging points can be found in locations like Almond House, (Kukatpally, Banjara Hills, and SD Road), Swiss Castle (Vidyanagar), The Moonshine Project (Jubilee Hills), FlipSide (Nanakramguda), Chai Kahani (Sainikpuri), Sarath City Capital Mall (Kondapur), DFL Virtue Mall (Upal), Noma Talkies (Nacharam),Taj Mahal Hotel (Abids), and Ather Space Hyderabad. In an effort to boost the adoption of EVs in the city, Ather Energy will provide free charging at Ather Grid till March 2021 for all electric 4Ws & 2Ws. The company plans to add 10-12 more charging points to strengthen Ather’s charging grid network to provide smooth and stress-free rides for EV owners in the city.

Ather Energy also offers a lower powered Ather 450 Plus which offers a top speed 70 kmph and a True Range of 70 km in Eco mode. The Ather 450 Plus offers 4G connectivity, onboard navigation and other connected features but does not have Bluetooth connectivity and the high-powered Warp mode.

The ex-showroom price of the Ather 450X is INR.161,426 & INR 142,416 for the Ather 450 Plus in Hyderabad.

Quote by Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy:

“The year 2020 helped in creating awareness and demand for EVs and 2021 will see the scale of the same. Policies like FAME || have been instrumental in bringing in this change and allowing OEMs to introduce high performance electric two wheelers. Government initiatives and state policies to promote EV like tax waivers and subsidies gives additional impetus for sales along with unique ownership models introduced by us like the Assured Buyback program, Exchange and Lease programs help in building customer confidence. Our experience centre will help consumers understand EVs and make the shift from ICE to electric in a smooth way.

Our experience centres are designed to reflect Ather Energy’s value proposition, a great experience powered by intelligence. It is a place where people can experience the scooters, understand our drive to build high-performance electric vehicles, and be a part of the electric future. We are pleased to partner with Pride Motors to support our expansion plans with a new experience centre in Hyderabad. Their extensive experience and proven expertise in the automotive retail sector will complement our efforts towards building an experience for our fans and customers. Following the launch of our experience centres in Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmedabad, our latest experience centre in Hyderabad will build on the momentum and further strengthen our presence across India.”

Quote by M Suresh Reddy, Chairman, Pride Motors:

“Pride Motors as an automobile retail group having franchises of many car brands, is now entering into the EV space – the future of mobility, in association with Ather Energy.

Ather Energy is a start-up grown into a full-fledged automobile manufacturing company. This company has gone into extensive research and development over the years and have created an exclusive, highly innovative, user friendly product. It’s now here for all of us to see and experience it. The complete team behind this development with dedication and conviction has instilled great amount of confidence not just on the product but much more into the future.

I am more than excited and take pride in my group’s association with Ather Energy.”