Celebrating the 135th Birth Anniversary of CV Raman: The Pioneering Physicist and Nobel Laureate

November 7, 2023, marks the 135th birth anniversary of the renowned Indian physicist, Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman, famously known as CV Raman. His groundbreaking discovery of the Raman Effect, which revolutionized the field of physics, earned him the prestigious Nobel Prize. As we pay tribute to this great scientist on his birth anniversary, let’s delve into some interesting facts about his life and contributions.

Humble tributes to great scientist, Nobel laureate and Bharat Ratna recipient, #CVRaman on his birth anniversary. His ground-breaking discovery of #RamanEffect and other scientific accomplishments will always inspire the scientific community around the world. pic.twitter.com/bWITuCnssj — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) November 7, 2023

Early Education and Career: CV Raman’s journey in the world of science began with his early fascination with optics and acoustics. He pursued his passion and completed his Master’s degree in Physics from the Presidency College, University of Madras, in 1907. This marked the beginning of his illustrious scientific career.

Diverse Career Path: Before diving into the world of physics, CV Raman worked as an accountant in the finance department of the Indian government. His journey in physics truly began in 1917 when he joined the University of Calcutta as a professor of Physics, a move that would shape the future of scientific research in India.

Passion for Music and Acoustics: Beyond his scientific pursuits, CV Raman had a deep interest in Indian classical music and the acoustics of stringed instruments. His unique blend of interests led him to construct a mechanical violin and study its frequency response, ultimately giving rise to the ‘Raman curve.’ This was a testament to his multifaceted talents and the ability to bridge the gap between science and art.

The Raman Effect: CV Raman’s most significant contribution to science was the discovery of the Raman Effect. In his groundbreaking experiment, he found that when light passes through a transparent substance at a specific frequency, a small portion of the light gets deflected at right angles to the original direction. Notably, some of this deflected light appears to be of different frequencies than that of the incident light. This discovery opened up new possibilities in the study of molecular structures and laid the foundation for modern spectroscopy.

Awards and Honors: CV Raman’s contributions to science earned him numerous accolades. In 1924, he became a Fellow of the Royal Society and was knighted in 1929. His dedication to research and thirst for knowledge led to further groundbreaking discoveries, such as the quantum photon spin, which he made in collaboration with Suri Bhagavantam in 1932.

Academic Leadership: CV Raman’s passion for teaching and research led him to join the Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore in 1932, where he became the head of the Physics department. His visionary leadership contributed significantly to the institute’s academic excellence.

Raman Research Institute: In 1948, CV Raman assumed the role of director at the Raman Research Institute in Bangalore, a position he held until his passing on November 21, 1970. This institute stands as a living legacy of his pioneering research and continues to make significant contributions to the field of science.

CV Raman’s life and work are a testament to the power of curiosity, dedication, and the pursuit of knowledge. His groundbreaking discovery of the Raman Effect revolutionized the world of physics and left an indelible mark on the scientific community. On his 135th birth anniversary, we celebrate the life and contributions of this remarkable physicist and Nobel laureate, whose legacy continues to inspire generations of scientists and researchers in India and around the world.