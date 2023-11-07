IndiGo commences operations from Jharsuguda, it’s 84th destination

Jharsuguda: IndiGo, India’s preferred carrier, has launched operations to and from Jharsuguda, often referred to as the ‘powerhouse of Odisha.’ The new daily direct flights connecting Jharsuguda to Kolkata commenced on November 5, 2023, and flights from Jharsuguda to Bengaluru are scheduled to commence on November 15, 2023. This development marks Jharsuguda as the 84th domestic and 116th overall destination within the 6E network, underlining IndiGo’s commitment to enhancing regional connectivity and accessibility. These new flights will further strengthen inter-state connectivity, making it easier for travellers to reach this significant industrial and business center.

Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo said, “We are delighted to commence operations from Jharsuguda, fortifying our domestic connectivity. As an emerging industrial hub in Odisha, Jharsuguda holds immense potential for business and trade, and these new flights will unlock a realm of opportunities in the region. Connecting the city to major metropolitan hubs like Kolkata and Bengaluru, which are well-connected to a plethora of domestic and international destinations, will serve as a gateway to expanded travel opportunities and economic growth for the region. IndiGo continues its commitment to providing affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experiences across an extensive network for our valued passengers.”

Jharsuguda is a city located in the western part of the Indian state of Odisha. It is an emerging industrial hub, particularly in the metal and cement sectors. It has a thriving industry, mostly centered around thermal power plants and mining. Jharsuguda has often been referred to as “Little India” due to its diverse demography, languages, and cultures. The culture of Jharsuguda is influenced by the various communities residing in the city. The city also boasts a rich tradition of folk music and dance. Jharsuguda offers several tourist attractions, including waterfalls, temples, wildlife sanctuaries, and natural parks in the surrounding region. While it may not be a typical tourist destination, it has its own charm for those interested in nature and cultural exploration. Places like Koilighughar waterfall, Ram Chandi Temple, Jhadeswar Temple, Pikolgughar Stream, Guja Pahad, Ulapgarh Hill forts, Babadera cave, etc., are some of the notable tourist attractions.