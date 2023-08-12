Celebrate India’s 76th Independence Day with Kiara Advani and the BSF soldiers, on NDTV’s flagship property Jai Jawan

On India’s 76th Independence Day, actor Kiara Advani joins NDTV in honouring the BSF soldiers at the Wagah border on the flagship show Jai Jawan on 15th August at 9:30PM

Jai Jawan encapsulates our gratitude to the forces and the extreme conditions in which they work, bringing on camera, their daily trials, and triumphs where a big celebrity spends time engaging with the men and women of the forces. The show has won much appreciation and awards owing to sensitive handling and the great spirit of our country that is showcased with each show, a combination of courage, grit and the gruelling discipline followed by the jawans at the border.

To date, we have done 35 episodes of Jai Jawan where 23 episodes alone have been shot with the Indian Army. Bollywood stars Aamir Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, and others have shot the episodes with the Indian Army. Alia Bhatt, Ayushman Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor and Sonu Sood with the BSF. Sushmita Sen, Ranveer Singh and Kartik Aryan with the Indian Navy.