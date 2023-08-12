Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India launches 2023 CD110 Dream Deluxe

New Delhi, 11 August 2023: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI), today launched the all new CD110 Dream Deluxe. As the next generation of Honda’s most affordable motorcycle in India, this new model is set to redefine the entry-level motorcycle segment with its latest technology, enhanced comfort features, and attractive styling.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “With the launch of all-new OBD2 compliant CD110 Dream Deluxe, we are excited to redefine affordability and performance in the Indian motorcycle market. This next generation motorcycle, packed with comfort, convenience and reliability, reflects HMSI’s commitment to providing unmatched value to our customers.”

Introducing the all-new offering from HMSI, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “Building on the rich legacy of brand CD, we are proud to introduce the all new CD110 Dream Deluxe. The motorcycle offers a comprehensive package of comfort, convenience, and style. We are confident that the attractive pricing and unmatched value will appeal to a wide range of customers, making it the perfect choice for daily commuting.”

LATEST TECHNOLOGY

At the core of CD110 Dream Deluxe lies Honda’s OBD2 compliant PGM-FI engine boosted by Honda’s innovative Enhanced Smart Power (eSP).

Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) is an integration of the following:

Silent start with (ACG) Starter Motor: The brushless ACG starter eliminates typical cranking noise from the starter gear thus ensuring a jolt free start of the engine as well as charges the battery while riding. Two mechanical features lead to engine start with less effort – efficient utilization of decompression and Swing Back feature which rotates the engine in a slightly opposite direction, allowing the piston to take a ‘running start’, making it easier to start the engine with a small amount of power.

Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-FI): Efficiency and environmental consciousness are the cornerstones of the motorcycle as it features Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-FI) with intelligent sensors (Engine oil temperature sensor, Bank angle sensor, Oxygen sensor, Manifold Absolute Pressure sensor, Intake Air temperature sensor, Throttle Position Sensor & Crankshaft Position sensor) that optimize fuel delivery based on ride conditions, leading to efficient combustion and lower emissions.

Friction Reduction: The offset cylinder and use of roller rocker arm further reduces the frictional loss which not only helps in smooth and better power output, but also improves fuel efficiency. The piston cooling jet improves cooling efficiency & maintains optimum engine temperature leading to improved fuel efficiency.

The Solenoid Valve: It acts as an automatic choke system which ensures rich air fuel mixture and provides the convenience of one time start at any point of time.

Tubeless Tyres: The CD110 Dream Deluxe comes fitted with high quality tubeless tyres which reduces the chances of immediate deflation in case of puncture.

In-built Side Stand Engine Inhibitor: It prevents engine start while the side stand is engaged enabling a convenient, carefree, and safe ride.

COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE

The CD110 Dream Deluxe features a DC headlamp provides constant illumination without fluctuation offering a stress free ride on rough roads during nights.

The two-way Engine Start/Stop Switch can be used to start the engine when pressed downwards and acts as an engine stop switch when pressed upward.

Making every ride on CD 110 Dream Deluxe comfortable and convenient is the Combi-Brake System (CBS) with equalizer that optimizes braking performance by distributing braking force between the front and rear wheels. It also comes with seal chain which requires less frequent adjustments and low maintenance, adding to the overall riding convenience.

A long & comfortable seat (720mm) smoothly integrated with fuel tank provides ample space to the rider and pillion for a long-distance travel and improved ground touching. It comes equipped with a 4Ah (MF battery) battery of that can easily support the DC headlamp. The viscous paper filter eliminates the need for frequent cleaning during each service and needs to be replaced after covering the total distance 18,000 kms.

Attractive Style

Stylish graphics on tank and side cover, attractive visor & front fender enhance the overall appeal of CD 110 Dream Deluxe. Impressive chrome muffler cover and five spoke silver alloy wheels add a touch of elegance to the side profile of the motorcycle.

NEW VALUE PROPOSITION

The CD110 Dream Deluxe will be available in four attractive colors – Black with Red, Black with Blue, Black with Green and Black with Grey with the starting price of Rs 73,400 (ex-showroom Delhi). HMSI is also offering a special 10-year warranty package (3 years standard + 7 years optional extended warranty) on the all-new CD110 Dream Deluxe.