Indian telecommunications major, Reliance Jio has completed the work related to connecting Maldives with a High Speed Optic Fibre cable. A ceremony was held in Hulhumale in Maldives on Friday to land the Ocean Connect Maldives-India Asia Express (OCM-IAX) Submarine Cable System. The 22.5 million dollar project has been executed in a little over one year since signing of the agreement in February last year with Ocean Connectivity Maldives.

The IAX cable system originates in Mumbai and connects #Singapore, with branches and landings in India, #Malaysia, and #Thailand. The cable system is expected to be ready for service by end of this year.

The high capacity and high-speed optic fibre system will provide capacity at more than 200 Tera byte per second with speeds of 100Gb/s, over a distance of 16,000 kilometres. The IAX together with India Europe Express cable system will be one of the most important developments in telecommunications infrastructure in this decade, linking India, Europe to Southeast Asia, and the Maldives.

President of #Maldives Ibrahim Solih highlighted the importance of connecting the archipelago to the international fibre cable system, stating that it is a crucial step in establishing Maldives as a hub for technology and innovation.