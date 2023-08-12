Godrej Appliances sets a new benchmark by launching ‘India’s most energy-efficient refrigerator- Edge Neo’

Mumbai: Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej Group, announced that its business Godrej Appliances, continues to demonstrate its commitment to sustainability and technological advancement with the launch of India’s most energy-efficient refrigerator ‘Godrej Edge Neo’. It consumes only 99 units per year which is the lowest energy consumption as per the current BEE ratings, in comparison to any other refrigerator in India, thereby aiding significant reduction in electricity bills.

Godrej Edge Neo is a single-door refrigerator that achieves its outstanding energy efficacy by using a highly efficient inverter compressor, advanced capillary technology, coupled with smartly designed airflow. The annual electricity cost of running this energy-saving refrigerator is less than the cost of running an LED bulb, a fan or enjoying a family outing to a multiplex. With potential savings of upto Rs. 1101 every year, customers can save an estimated amount of Rs.11,000 over 10 years. The refrigerator also promises huge savings for the environment as well as it can reduce up to 1000kg CO2 emissions in comparison to using a 1-Star refrigerator, equivalent to preserving approximately 64 trees over a span of 10 years.



The brand currently has 20 SKUs with 5-Star energy rating, offering superior energy efficiency. Godrej Edge Neo also comes with unmatched features like Moisture Retention Technology to ensure upto 24 days of farm freshness, Turbo Cooling Technology for faster bottle cooling and quicker ice making, along with a Large Freezer and Aqua space for convenient storage.



Speaking about the new offering, Kamal Nandi, Business Head and Executive Vice- President at Godrej Appliances, part of Godrej & Boyce said, “We are proud to unveil India’s most energy-efficient refrigerator that showcases our unwavering dedication to technological advancement while addressing the need for energy-efficiency and sustainability. Through this first-of-its-kind innovative offering, we are ensuring a big win for our customers with significant monetary savings apart from generating a positive impact for our environment.”

Further, commenting on the launch, Anup Bhargava, Product Group Head- Refrigerators, Godrej Appliances, said, “Backed by advanced technologies, the new Edge Neo refrigerator not only delivers exceptional cooling performance but also helps consumers save on their energy bills and reduce their environmental footprint. Operating in the 180L capacity segment, the model is well placed to deliver double digit growth and impact a large base of customers.”

Godrej was one of India’s first brands to launch the widest range of 5-Star Refrigerators back in 2008 and it continues to lead the way on energy efficiency. This refrigerator is currently available at MRP of Rs. 26990/- across leading e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart and will soon be available at pan-India stores.





