CEAT will be the Official Tyre Partner for Jamshedpur FC

New Delhi: CEAT, one of India’s leading tyre manufacturers, have associated with Jamshedpur FC as the Official Tyre partner for the Indian Super League 2020-21.

The association is CEAT’s first partnership with an Indian football team, after having established a successful alliance with various top brands in world sports with the likes of Torino Football Club in Italy, Indian Premier League (IPL) and Ultimate Table Tennis.

“Jamshedpur FC with its strong following and an ever-growing fan-base, provides CEAT an opportunity to have a greater visibility for its brand across the country. This association in one of the growing football leagues; ISL allows us to engage with the large fan following of this growing sport, especially with the youth of India,” said Mr. Amit Tolani, CMO – CEAT Limited.

Jamshedpur FC’s CEO, Mr. Mukul Choudhari, said, “CEAT is one of the top brands of India who have been associated with various top global sports brands like Torino FC in Italy and the IPL. We are happy to welcome them to the world of Indian Football and look forward to a long and fruitful partnership with them.”

