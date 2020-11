Bhubaneswar: Odisha Assembly adjourned till 3 pm after beginning of the Session with obituary references to former Speaker Sarat Kar, former MLAs Kartikeswar Patra & Gurupada Nanda and paying of tributes to COVID Warriors.

Odisha Vidhan Sabha will not have question hour during this session. The 40 days winter session of the state assembly will continue till the 31st of December.

Related

comments