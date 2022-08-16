CEAT partnered with Royal Mavericks to Celebrate 75th Independence Day with ‘Nation Salute Ride’

New Delhi : CEAT Ltd, India’s leading tyre manufacturer, along with Royal Mavericks, a club of passionate Royal Enfield owners, celebrated the country’s 75th Independence Day with the Nation Salute Ride on 15th August. CEAT was the official sponsor of the ride that commenced from Mahamaya Flyover, Noida at 8:00 a.m. and culminated at Crowne Plaza, Greater Noida at 11:00 a.m. Royal Mavericks have been associated with rides championing special causes and have been driving awareness since its inception, more than a decade ago.

Mr. Arnab Banerjee, Chief Operating Officer (COO), CEAT Tyres Ltd., said, “CEAT has been associated with Royal Enfield bikes for several years, and this has translated into strong bonds with riders. As a brand, we have always focused on making mobility safer and smarter. On our 75th Independence Day, we were proud to collaborate with Royal Mavericks for hosting the Nation Salute Ride to salute our nation, while at the same time creating awareness about safety on roads.”

CEAT has a long-standing relationship with Royal Enfield and has been their preferred tyre partner. As part of the event, CEAT will conduct special sessions with Royal Mavericks to help them make the right tyre related decisions and showcase some of its innovations in the space.

All the necessary permissions and measures on traffic clearance, police permissions and speed Limits had been taken by Royal Mavericks to ensure a safe and smooth ride with zero obstruction for general commuters.

CEAT has recently ventured into the EV tyre space with partnerships across major OEMs and has forayed into the 4-wheeler passenger EV tyres as well.