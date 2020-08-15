CEAT announces its association with Mahindra for the launch of THE ALL-NEW THAR

New Delhi: CEAT Tyres, India’s leading tyre manufacturer, announced its association with Mahindra for THE ALL-NEW Mahindra Thar. The Thar launches in two models with 16inch and 18 inch tyre sizes. CEAT will be supplying the tyres for both the models of Mahindra Thar. CEAT’s CZAR AT tyres have been specially designed keeping in mind the aggressive styling and design of the Mahindra Thar. These tyres will provide superior control and manoeuvrability on all kinds of terrains.

The CZAR AT tyres that are fitted come in two sizes, 255/65R18 CZAR AT and 245/75R16 CZAR AT. The CZAR AT 255/65R18 has Raised White Sidewall Lettering. This makes the CZAR AT, the first OEM fitted tyre in India to possess this feature. The special tread compound and panther paw pattern provide better grip for on and off road conditions which ensures a safer drive. CZAR AT’s special tread groove profile provides superior control at the corner. The unique Rim protector feature protects the tyre’s sidewall from damage and extends duperior capability to negotiate tough terrains.

Mr. Amit Tolani, Chief Marketing Officer, CEAT Tyres Ltd said, “We take pride in our association with Mahindra which has grown over the years. We have come a long way since our association for TUV 300 in 2015 and now we collaborate again for the new and iconic Mahindra Thar. This partnership is a testimony to our unswerving commitment to offer best in class products for best in class vehicles.”

In the past CEAT has also partnered with Mahindra for tyre supplies in multiple projects.

