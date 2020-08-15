Odisha Livelihoods Mission Inks MoU with Agencies to Boost Rural Economy through Sustainable Livelihoods Intervention

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Livelihoods Mission (OLM), a society under the aegis of Department of Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water, Government of Odisha signed nonfinancial Memorandum-of-Understandings (MoUs) with seven Technical Support Agencies of national and international repute like AEG Foundation, Collectives for Integrated Livelihood Initiatives (CInI), Innovative Change Collaboration (ICCo), Keystone Foundation, Action for Social Advancement (ASA), Cropin Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Sesta Development Services (SDS) on Saturday to boost livelihood opportunities and generate income for rural communities of the state.

The partnership project named as ‘Livelihoods Promotion through Partnership (LPP)’ focuses on delivering technical as well as capacity building assistance to the Self Help Groups (SHGs), farmers, Producers’ Groups (PGs), Producers’ Companies (PCs), Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), etc functioning under OLM and Mission Shakti. This endeavour aims to benefit more than five lakh SHG members and farmers.

These organisations will also provide support to small and marginal farmers, PGs, PCs, and FPOs on product development, usage of digital kit, market linkage, etc. Further, areas under these MoUs include FPO promotion policy, identification process, implementation strategy, climate smart advisory, production cluster development, etc.

To formalise these partnership, an MoU signing was organised through virtual mode. On this occasion Shri Deoranjan Kumar Singh (IAS), Principal Secretary, Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water Department, Shri Rajesh Prabhakar Patil (IAS), SMD-Cum-CEO, Odisha Livelihoods Mission, officials from OLM, ORMAS, The World Bank, AEG Foundation, CInI, ICCo, Keystone Foundation, ASA, Cropin Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd., SDS were present.

Related

comments