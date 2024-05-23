Cast your vote and get 15% off on Wonderla Bhubaneswar Park tickets!

Bhubaneswar : As a step to spread awareness around the importance of voting, Wonderla Holidays Ltd., India’s largest amusement park chain has announced that they will offer 15% off on tickets to their Bhubaneswar Park for customers showing their voting mark.

The offer will be applicable for online and offline bookings from 25th May to 3rd June 2024 at the Wonderla Bhubaneswar park. To avail the offer, inked finger will be verified at the park entrance.

Wonderla Bhubaneswar is the fourth addition to Wonderla’s esteemed portfolio, following Kochi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. This venture represents Wonderla’s enduring commitment to delivering unparalleled entertainment experiences since its establishment in 2000.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Arun Chittilapilly, Managing Director, Wonderla Holidays Ltd said, “Voting is not just a right but a responsibility that every citizen should uphold. At Wonderla, we are dedicated to supporting initiatives that motivate individuals to participate in the electoral process and exercise their voting rights”.

Wonderla encourages visitors to book their entry tickets in advance through their online website: https://www.wonderla.com/ or reach out to 0674 – 6640300.