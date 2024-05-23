Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: Promising Trade and Investment Opportunities in the UK

Bhubaneswar: In a landmark meeting held today representatives from FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO), Bhubaneswar Chapter engaged in fruitful discussions with officials from the British High Commissioner’s office- East and Northeast India to explore trade and investment opportunities in the United Kingdom for Odisha’s women entrepreneurs.

The meeting, held at Hotel Crown in Bhubaneswar, underscored the mutual commitment to fostering economic ties and empowering women in business. The British delegation, led by Deputy High Commissioner Dr. Andrew Fleming highlighted the UK’s robust support mechanisms for female entrepreneurs, including access to capital, networking opportunities, and training programs.

Flo- Bhubaneswar’s Chairperson 24-25, Rashmi Sahoo expressed optimism about the potential collaborations. The Founding Chairperson of Flo-Bhubaneswar stated, “This partnership marks a significant step towards integrating our talented women entrepreneurs into the global market. The UK’s vibrant economy offers numerous opportunities for innovation and growth, and we are excited to embark on this journey.”

Key areas of discussion included the establishment of a bilateral mentorship program, easing access to the UK market for Indian women-led startups, and identifying sectors ripe for investment such as technology, healthcare, and sustainable products.

The Deputy High Commissioner Dr. Andrew remarked, “The UK is committed to supporting women in business, and we see tremendous potential in partnering with India’s dynamic female entrepreneurs. Together, we can create a thriving ecosystem that benefits both our economies.”

The meeting concluded with a mutual intent to identify specific projects and initiatives to be launched in the coming months, setting the stage for a robust partnership that champions women-led businesses on an international scale.

This initiative is expected to pave the way for a new wave of female-driven innovation and enterprise, strengthening the economic bonds between India and the UK.