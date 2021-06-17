CarDekho Gaadi enters Odisha: Launches Bhubaneswar Operations

Bhubaneswar : CarDekho Gaadi, India’s leading retail auction model for pre-owned cars, has launched operations in Bhubaneswar.

Foray in the eastern region is a part of the company’s expansion plan of launching Gaadi operations across the whole country within FY22. CarDekho Gaadi already operates in 75 cities covering 14 states. Last week the company entered West Bengal with first store in Kolkata. CarDekho Gaadi has aggressive expansion plans and targets to cover the entire eastern region in the next 6 months.

Bhubaneswar residents now have the option of selling their used cars conveniently from the comfort of their home. It only takes answering a few questions about their car on the call with the CarDekho Gaadi representative to get the best price and sell their car. CarDekho Gaadi is also providing various launch offers in Bhubaneswar.

Keeping consumer’s convenience and safety first, CarDekho Gaadi is providing car owners ease of selling their cars from the comfort of their home. The home inspection service has been appreciated and well received by car owners. 92% car owners willing to sell their car are opting for home inspection services over physical store visit.

With the lockdown easing and the economy gradually recovering to regain the pre-covid momentum; there has been a significant rise in user preference for personal mobility. The company has been experiencing increased willingness of customers to upgrade themselves and the mobility options, hence selling their old vehicles. At the same time, CarDekho is also experiencing encouraging demand for its Trustmark certified pre-owned cars due to industry best quality and price affordability.

Commenting on the launch, Umesh Hora, CEO – Used Car Business, CarDekho Group, said, “It gives me immense pleasure to launch CarDekho Gaadi store in Bhubaneswar. It is a modern city fastly developing into a progressive metropolis and we will strive to provide the best price for their cars and World class service to the people. We are hopeful that our Bhubaneswar operations will witness encouraging response from customers”.

The USP of CarDekho Gaadi is to provide an effortless vehicle selling experience to customers with scientific car inspection and optimum resale value for their cars along with Free RC transfer, Loan closure assistance, Instant money transfer, etc convenience.

In India in FY21, there were 1.3x used car transactions for every new car transaction – this number is expected to increase to 2x in the next 3 years. In developed markets like USA, there were 2.5x used car transactions for every new car sold.

