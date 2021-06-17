Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 1690 Cr COVID assistance package for landless, construction workers, poor & tribals. Landless farmers under KALIA scheme will get additional assistance of Rs 1000. Mukta scheme launched to provide employment to urban poor.

Labourers will be paid additional Rs 50 daily wage under MGNREGA. 5kg free rice each for beneficiaries under State food security scheme from July till November. Families of 13 scheduled tribes to get Rs 5000 each. Rs 1500 assistance each for registered construction workers.

Scholarship of Rs 200 to Rs 350 from April till June for divyang students not admitted in special schools.