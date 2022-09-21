Cabinet approves Production Linked Incentive Scheme on ‘National programme on High Efficiency Solar PV Modules’ for achieving manufacturing capacity of Giga Watt (GW) scale in High Efficiency Solar PV Modules

New Delhi : The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, has approved the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy’s proposal for implementation of the Production Linked Incentive Scheme (Tranche II) on ‘National programme on High Efficiency Solar PV Modules’, with an outlay of Rs.19,500 crore for achieving manufacturing capacity of Giga Watt (GW) scale in High Efficiency Solar PV Modules.

The national programme on High Efficiency Solar PV Modules aims to build an ecosystem for manufacturing of high efficiency solar PV modules in India, and thus reduce import dependence in the area of Renewable Energy. It will strengthen the Atamnirbhar Bharat initiative and generate employment.

Solar PV manufacturers will be selected through a transparent selection process. PLI will be disbursed for 5 years post commissioning of solar PV manufacturing plants on sales of high efficiency solar PV modules from the domestic market will be incentivised.

The outcomes/benefits expected from the scheme are as follows: