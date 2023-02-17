Burger Singh sets its eyes eastwards to the land of Odisha with 8 new outlets

Gurugram: The largest Made-In-India Burger Chain, Burger Singh, is set to make an entry into Odisha for the first time, as it plans to open 8 new outlets in the state and intends to hire 100 personnel for manning its new outlets.

In December 2022, the QSR chain announced its plans to establish a warehouse in Kolkata to boost its supply chain in the Eastern and North-Eastern regions of India, specifically in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Odisha. Putting its expansion plans into action, Burger Singh is diving headfirst into Bhubaneswar, Bhramapur, Cuttack, Rourkela, Sambalpur among others, to cater to its growing urban and young consumer base.

We are eager to expand into Odisha and showcase our delectable range of Indianised burgers to a whole new audience. We hope that Burger Singh continues its legacy of elevating the humble burger to unprecedented heights of culinary delight in this new region and win our customers’ hearts.” said Kabir Jeet Singh, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Burger Singh

Since its inception in 2012, Burger Singh has achieved tremendous success through its innovative fusion of Indian flavours into western burgers, quickly becoming a renowned household name. Over the past year, the quick-service restaurant chain has experienced exponential growth, expanding from 50 outlets in December 2021 to over 100+ outlets (83 operational outlets and 24 in fit outs) in 54 cities. In addition, the company has ambitious plans for further expansion, with 35 outlets planned in Maharashtra, 8 in Madhya Pradesh, 16 in Bihar and 43 outlets in the northeast.

In addition to its trendy menu infused with Indian flavours, the rapid growth of the quick-service restaurant brand can also be attributed to its asset-light franchise model. This approach has enabled the brand to become the third-largest burger chain in India and the largest Indian-style burger chain at a remarkable speed.

“It is a source of great pride for our brand to see its presence expand into uncharted territories, driven by the enthusiastic interest from entrepreneurs across the nation eager to open Burger Singh franchises. These entrepreneurs are drawn to the same qualities that have made Burger Singh so beloved by Indian customers and are eager to become a part of the brand’s compelling narrative through its franchise network. To make this happen, our business development teams take a strategic approach to identifying locations with high potential, pairing each entrepreneur with the ideal site to ensure a thriving business venture.” said Rahul Seth, Co-founder of Burger Singh.

Burger Singh recently secured INR 30 crore in Series A funding, led by Negen Capital, and was valued at 200 Cr. The QSR chain’s impressive growth can be attributed to the company’s highly profitable unit-level economics and the unique, inherently Indian taste that sets it apart in a highly competitive market.