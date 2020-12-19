Boudh Distillery organizes its scholarship distribution programme – Vidwaan

Boudh : The only industry of Boudh District, Boudh Distillery in a bid to raise the spirits of young minds, distributed scholarship to top three rank holders of 10th board of Harabhanga Block under its flagship scholarship program “BDPL Vidwaan”. Attending the scholarship programme at BDPL plant premises, District Collector & Magistrate, Lalatendu Mishra as chief guest, Superintendent Police, Raghunath Rao as Guest of Honour gave away the scholarships in the presence of company Chairman, Uday Shanker Prasad, Director, Raju Prasad and Chief Executive Officer, Prem Kumar Kanojia.

The top three winning scholars Swetapadma Samal (90%), Sobhan Kumar Sathua (88.7%) and Rashmiranjan Rana (88.5%) were awarded with a prize money of 10,000, 8,000 and 5,000 respectively along with certificates. All three students were from Palli Bikash High School of Lunibahal because of which the school was also conferred with a trophy of BDPL VIDWAAN. As many as 1261 students from from 19 High Schools of Harabhanga Blaock had appeared for 10th H.S.C. Board Examination, Odisha out of which above three scored the highest in the block. The initiative was launched in the month of February but due to pandemic and delay in results the distribution was also delayed.

Appreciating the CSR approach of BDPL, District Collector & Magistrate, Lalatendu Mishra said, “I am finding BDPL’s CSR approach very holistic that takes the district forward from multiple aspects. Be it installation of water purifier or distribution of school bags, every activity done by BDPL is purposeful and need based. Vidwaan is one of their nicest steps which will definitely put impact on the competitive mindset of our students. They have committed me to make Vidwaan programme during days to come. Apart from this they have also committed to bring in a scheme which could take care of higher educational need of our meritorious needy students. I must welcome all these initiatives as all of them accumulate to a developed Boudh one day what we are dreaming of now”.

Encouraging the meritorious students, Chairman of Uday Shanker Prasad said, “I congratulate the toppers for their extra ordinary performances and wish them all the very best during their future endeavor.” He also conveyed his thankfulness towards Collector, S.P and other distinguished guests for making Vidwaan a success.

Speaking on BDPL’s vision of BDPL Vidwaan, Chief Executive Officer of BDPL, Prem Kumar Kanojia said, “When I think of Vidwaan, its not just a mere CSR activity rather the strongest step taken towards a ‘Developed Boudh’ (Vikshit Boudh) that me and my team have dreamt of. Among all the initiatives of BDPL’s Vikshit Boudh campaign, Vidwaan is the one which would lead to a developed society. I wish the students good luck in their future endeavor. As far as development of Boudh is concerned, we are committed towards continued contribution towards the Dream Vikshit Boudh from all aspects”.

This Apart, BDPL under its CSR initiative ‘Vikshit Boudh’ have carried out different development activities previously such as distribution of school bags to children, installation of RO water purifiers in schools, hospitals and temples, Health camp for peripheral villages and water distribution to devotees during Rath Yatra, blood donation drives, cleanliness drive, building of temples and many more. The company is looking forward to more such initiatives for the development in all sectors of Boudh district in the near future.

Related

comments