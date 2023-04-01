Book on Maharaja Rajendra Narayan Singh Deo “A man among Princes” unveiled

Bhubaneswar : The launching ceremony of a book based on Maharaja Rajendra Narayan Singh Deo ‘A man among princes’ took place at Jayadev Bhawan, Bhubaneswar on 31st March 2023, Friday. The book launch event was attended by many eminent personalities from across the state of Odisha. and eminent personalities across the country have attended the programme. Writer-Diplomat and politician Ambassador Pawan K Verma has launched the book along with other dignitaries.

The book ‘A man among princes’ is an engaging and comprehensive account of life and times of Maharaja Rajendra Narayan Singh Deo, a legendary figure in Indian and Odisha history. The book chronicles the life and achievements of Maharaja, who was one the most influential ruler of the princely state of Bolangir.

Written by two literary icons prestigious Odisha Sahitya Academy Award recipient Shri Pabitra Mohan Nayak and author and entrepreneur Shri V R Singh, this book is a fascinating read for everyone interested in Indian history, culture and tradition. The book provides a deep insight into life and times of Maharaja Rajendra Narayan Singh Deo, who was a visionary leader and a true patriot. It covers a wide range of topics.

On this occasion, Writer-Diplomat and politician Ambassador Pawan K Verma said that,” Maharaja Rajendra Marayan Singh Deo was a true democrat. He was a people’s man. He was a man deeply rooted with his culture. He understood the root of his legacy. Like a true royal he never wanted anything for own benefit. For person like Maharaja Rajendra Narayan Singh Deo Odisha is still considered as inspiration for India.”

Eminent politician of Odisha and Former cabinet minister of Odisha Government Shri A U Singh Deo in his address said that, “I have learned humanity from him. He was a very gentle and humble person. He loved children very much. One thing distinguish him from other is that he never gets angry with anyone. Not even in his political career. During his chief minister tenure, he was not angry with those who accuse him.”

Former cabinet minister Shri A U Singh Deo has delivered welcome address. In his address former Minister, Odisha Government Prafulla Kumar Samal through light on interesting aspects of Maharaja’s life which enthral the audiences. Former Union minister Shri K P Singh Deo also present there. Chairman of Odisha State Housing Board and former Member of Parliament Shri Kalikesh N. Singh Deo proposed vote of thanks.

The book launch event was a grand success and the audience had a chance to interact with eminent dignitaries of the evening. The book is now available for purchase at all major book stores and leading online platforms.