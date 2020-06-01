Bollywood music director Wajid Khan dies due to COVID19

Mumbai: Music composer, director and singer Wajid Khan dies due to COVID19 . 42 year old music composer was also suffering from kidney ailments and had undergone kidney transplant a few months ago.

The Sajid-Wajid duo made their Bollywood debut with actor Salman Khan’s 1998 movie Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, and went on to compose music for Salman Khan’s films, such as Garv, Tere Naam, Tumko Na Bhool Payenge, Partner and the Dabangg franchise . Wajid Khan also did playback singing for Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. Some of his well known tracks were “Mera He Jalwa”, “Fevicol Se” and “Chinta Tha Chita Chita”. The composer also scored the theme song for the fourth edition of the Indian Premier League, “Dhoom Dhoom Dhoom Dhadaka”.

