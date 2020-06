Puri: Internationally renowned sand artist, Padmashree Sudarsan Pattnaik salutes Bollywood actor #SonuSood for his help to the helpless during this Corona Pandemic time through sand art at Puri Beach.

The sand sculpture made by Sudarshan Pattnaik, saluting Sonu Sood reads, “”We salute your noble deeds SonuSood Ji . Even words are not enough to describe your help to the helpless during this #CoronaPandemic time. My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha with Respect and Gratitude.”

